Susan G. Komen of northwest Ohio hosts benefit dinner

A special night of celebration was held at the Hollywood Casino in Toledo.

Susan G. Komen of Northwest Ohio held its annual celebration last night, thanking sponsors and donors for this year's Races for the Cure.

Organizers of the races in Toledo and Findlay say they couldn't do what they do to help men and women in our area without the support of the community.

"Tonight is most important for people to know that we're thanking everyone. We're thanking the entire community for all they do to help us raise the dollars to fund our grants and fund our research," said Mary Westphal, Executive Director of Susan G. Komen of Northwest Ohio.

We're told there were more than 15,000 people in downtown Toledo for this year's Race for the Cure.

You can read more about Race for the Cure here.

