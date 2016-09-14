Lucas Co. Commissioner announces campaign platform for reelection

Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken went over his campaign platform for reelection Wednesday.

The commissioner, who has been in office since 2005, developed a platform around several key issues including criminal justice reform, economic development, and water and roads.

He says his platform is directly inspired by hearing from Lucas county Voters.

At a press conference, he talked about some of his past accomplishments, including several big investments in the city of Toledo.

“We continue to work. We paid off the mortgage of Fifth Third Field early, we are working on investments in industrial parkway, continue to be a leader in downtown and our job development systems continue to bring workers in and train them for the jobs they want to be in,” said Gerken.

Commissioner Gerken is running against former Toledo mayor Mike Bell.

