Toledo police look for gunman after overnight shooting

Police look for a gunman after shots fired overnight in north Toledo.

It happened shortly after midnight on North Erie and Pontiac. Police say the man shot was walking down the street with a woman when they got into some sort of altercation with someone. That person then pulled out a gun and fired at them.

The man was shot in the foot and taken to the hospital for treatment. The woman is said to be okay.

Police are now looking for the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

