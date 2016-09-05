Residents in Clyde without power after hot air balloon hits powe - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Residents in Clyde without power after hot air balloon hits power lines

(Source: Tyler Hofelich) (Source: Tyler Hofelich)
CLYDE, OH (WTOL) -

People in Clyde were without power for a some time Monday after a hot air balloon hit the power lines.

No one was hurt as a result of the accident. 

The power has since been restored.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly