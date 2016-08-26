National Weather Service releases details about northwest Ohio t - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

National Weather Service releases details about northwest Ohio tornado outbreak

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
The National Weather Service is continuing to assess the damage from the rash of tornadoes that struck Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday evening.

The number of tornadoes in Ohio on Wednesday, August 24th is now up to 11 including:
 

Two EF-2 tornadoes (111-135 mph):

Paulding and Defiance counties that did damage in Cecil, path length nearly 4.5 miles.

Defiance county that did damage along route 66 N-NW of Defiance, path length nearly 3 miles.

Two EF-1 tornadoes (86-110 mph):

Van Wert county skipping over 5.5 miles causing scattered damage.

Henry county had multiple touchdowns near Napoleon, path length over 2.5 miles.

Seven EF-0 tornadoes (65-85 mph):

These tornadoes were in Van Wert, Defiance, Henry, Putnam and Wood counties.

Paulding/Defiance Counties – NE of Antwerp

  • Time: 5:53-6:04pm
  • EF-2
  • 130 mph peak winds
  • Path length: 4.47 miles
  • Max width: 250 yards

Defiance County – N-NW of Defiance

  • Time: 6:28-634 pm
  • EF-2
  • 120-125 mph peak winds
  • Path length: 2.69 miles
  • Max width: 400 yards

Henry County – 4.8 miles SW of Napoleon

  • Time: 6:48-6:54pm
  • EF-1
  • 100 mph peak winds
  • Path length: 2.69 miles
  • Max width: 150 yards

Henry County – 3 miles SE of Liberty Center

  • Time: 7:19-7:20pm
  • EF-0
  • 65 mph peak winds
  • Path length: 0.01 miles
  • Max width: 20 yards

Wood County - 4 miles SW of Pemberville

  • Time: 9:06pm
  • EF-0
  • 74 mph peak winds
  • Path length: 0.04 miles
  • Max width: 20 yards

