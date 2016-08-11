Back to School: OSHP inspects area buses to ensure your kids safety

We're tracking all the local school stories plus tips on how to get ready for school without breaking the bank.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is working hard to ensure your kids are safe on the bus next week.

Each year, 1,100 school buses are inspected throughout the area. OSHP works with local school districts during the inspections and check to make sure the buses have no leaks, flat tires, broken exhaust, that the seats are properly secured to the floor of the bus, and that is has working windows and lights.

The inspections are done twice a year. If a bus fails inspection, the issue must be fix before it can get back on the road.

"You got to look at it from the aspect that they go to school in the morning, they have to make sure they are safe to get home, and plus all the sporting events and field trips, they are long rides throughout the day, so we have to make sure our kids are being transferred in a good bus," said Trooper Mike Rodriguez, OSHP.

To see if your child's bus has passed inspection check the side of the bus. OSHP places an orange sticker on the side of each bus to indicate it has passed inspection and is safe for your kids to ride.

OSHP also has a few reminders for motorists now that buses will soon be back on the roads.

They say drivers should remember to stop at least 10 feet back when approaching a school bus from either side while it displays flashing lights and an extended arm, and to not resume driving until the school bus begins moving.

From 2013 to 2015, 4,043 drivers were convicted of failing to stop for a school bus that was loading or dropping off passengers.

But though it's the law to stop for a bus, Lt. William Bowers says children should be cautions as well.

“Although drivers of all vehicles are required to stop for a school bus when it is stopped to load or unload passengers, children should not rely on them to do so,” said Lt. Bowers, commander of the Bowling Green Post. “Children exiting the bus should always stop and look both ways before crossing the street and remain alert to any sudden traffic changes.”

OSHP says drivers should plan ahead and allow extra time for school bus stops. They also urge that drivers exercise patience and never pass a stopped school bus.

For a complete statistical breakdown of school bus inspections, crashes and passing stopped school bus violations, click here.

