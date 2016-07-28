Detour roads for McCord Road Underpass project to close

A big construction project in Holland could delay drivers this afternoon.

The McCord Road Underpass project has been under construction for awhile now, and Thursday the roads used for the detour will be closed.

North Mall and Hall Drive will remain closed until August 22.

The multi-million dollar project is an effort to cut down on kids crossing the busy railroad crossing by Springfield High School.

The entire project is suppose to be completed by the end of the year.

