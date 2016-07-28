Antwerp
Head Coach: Drew Altimus
2016 Record: 2-8
Stadium Address: 303 Harrmann Rd, Antwerp, OH. 45813
2017 Results
Antwerp 32 vs. Montpelier 28
Antwerp 37 @ Hilltop 48
Antwerp 23 vs. Paulding 46
Antwerp 28 vs. Wayne Trace 55
Antwerp 0 vs. Ayersville 36
Antwerp @ Holgate
Antwerp vs. Edgerton
Antwerp @ Hicksville
Antwerp vs. Tinora
Antwerp @ Fairview
