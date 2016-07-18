Russell Adkins sentenced to life in prison for 1982 murder of Dana Rosendale

Russell Adkins received the maximum sentence Monday for the murder of Dana Rosendale.

Adkins was sentenced to life in prison with the eligibility of parole after 15 years - the maximum sentence allowed by the judge. This after a jury found him guilty of the 1982 murder.

TIMELINE: The case of Dana Rosendale

WTOL 11 cameras caught a very emotional Adkins as the sentence was read.

The family of Dana Rosendale was pleased with the outcome of the retrial.

Rosendale's sister and daughter also spoke before sentencing.

"Do I remember her touch? No. Do I remember her scent? No. I have no memories of my mom but from a picture I keep of her on my mantle," said daughter, Brittany Stork, who was 8 months old when her mother died.

"She was steadfast in her belief in trying to find justice and bring some justice for the death of her mother," said Rosendale's sister, Deborah Risner. "There are not words to explain how grateful I will ever be..."

This was the second trial against Adkins. The first resulted in a hung jury back in January. Prosecution decided to retry Adkins in February.

Adkins' attorney asked that he stay at Wood County Jail for the next week while he decides if they want to appeal the case, which the prosecution sees as a probability.

David Liner, friend of Russell Adkins, says Adkins is a kind person who did not deserve this.

"I've known the man forever. This is an injustice. It's wrong. It's a horrible, horrible accident and now the man has to spend the rest of his damn life in jail for an accident. It was an act of kindness," Liner said.

After the sentencing, a post on a Facebook page titled Free Russ Adkins Now led to the arrest of Roberta Axtell.

The post reportedly threatened the life of Dana Rosendale's daughter, Brittany Stork, who was instrumental in reopening the case of her mother's death.

The Wood County Prosecutor's Office arrested Axtell and charged her with two felonies - intimidation and retaliation.

Axtell will face a judge Tuesday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.