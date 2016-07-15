Jury finds Russell Adkins guilty in retrial case, sentencing Monday

Russell Adkins is on trial for the murder of Dana Rosendale in 1982 (Source: WTOL)

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, a jury found Russell Adkins guilty in the death of Dana Rosendale.

He was accused of killing Rosendale back in 1982.

A previous trial ended in a hung jury before prosecutor’s decided to retry Adkins.

The Adkins murder retrial wrapped up a week of testimony on Friday.

After closing arguments, the jury began deliberating.

On Friday, Adkins’ attorneys called two expert witnesses.

The witnesses both cited a case out of France where a man jumped out of a car as an example of how Rosendale could have sustained the injuries that ended her life.

Rosendale’s lawyers contend that Rosendale fell out of Adkins’ car due to a faulty door.

The doctors showed that the injuries to the French man’s skull were very similar to the injuries seen on Dana Rosendale’s skull.

Rosendale’s body was exhumed for a second time before the retrial.

Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson became frustrated when he felt one of the witnesses changed his testimony from the first trial.

Prosecution: “In this situation, it is your opinion?”

Forensic Pathologist Weren Spitz: "In this situation, there is so much evidence of this bleeding that occurred during the six days that she survived that there is absolutely no question other than to indicate that someone misled you.”

After the defense rested their case, the state called up the Lucas County Coroner who performed an autopsy on Dana Rosendale’s body after it was exhumed a second time.

The jury reached a guilty verdict just before 2 a.m.

Adkins will be sentenced on Monday, he faces life in prison.

