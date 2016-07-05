BBB: Do homework before jumping into flipping homes scam

Promoters holding free seminars on flipping houses promise investors big money and say the process is easy. But are these free seminars really as great as they promise?

A Utah company travels the country holding free seminars on how to renovate houses. They use the names of TV celebrities who have a show about flipping.

Actually the Utah Better Business Bureau has over 150 consumer complaints that the free seminars are no bargain.

Complaints say consumers who attend the free seminars are encouraged to upgrade to much more expensive packages costing them thousands of dollars.

The seminar promises money back guarantees, but consumers have discovered their only cancellation right is three days.

Dick Eppstein of the Better Business Bureau says before you attend a free seminar on flipping houses, do your homework. Talk to real estate professionals about the business of flipping homes.

