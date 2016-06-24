FTC approves ProMedica's plan to divest St. Luke's Hospital

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has approved ProMedica's application and divestiture plan, which will return St. Luke's to an independent hospital.

The plan must now be brought to the Ohio Attorney General. If approved, ProMedica could legally divest St. Luke's by the end of the month.

As part of the plan, ProMedica will provide certain transition services to St. Luke's for the next 12 to 18 months, to ensure it is well positioned for the future.

On Friday, ProMedica released this statement on the plan and FTC's approval here:

"We are committed to working with St. Luke’s, under the supervision of the FTC, to make sure it is a seamless transition. Both organizations will remain focused on providing the best possible care for our patients. St. Luke’s still accepts the same insurance plans, and patients will continue to receive the same excellent care and services that our community has come to expect."

Additional details of the plan will be released once the deal is closed.

