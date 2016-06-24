FTC approves ProMedica's plan to divest St. Luke's Hospital - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

FTC approves ProMedica's plan to divest St. Luke's Hospital

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has approved ProMedica's application and divestiture plan, which will return St. Luke's to an independent hospital. 

The plan must now be brought to the Ohio Attorney General. If approved, ProMedica could legally divest St. Luke's by the end of the month. 

As part of the plan, ProMedica will provide certain transition services to St. Luke's for the next 12 to 18 months, to ensure it is well positioned for the future. 

On Friday, ProMedica released this statement on the plan and FTC's approval here: 

"We are committed to working with St. Luke’s, under the supervision of the FTC, to make sure it is a seamless transition. Both organizations will remain focused on providing the best possible care for our patients. St. Luke’s still accepts the same insurance plans, and patients will continue to receive the same excellent care and services that our community has come to expect." 

Additional details of the plan will be released once the deal is closed.  

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly