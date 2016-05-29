WTOL 11 reporter welcomes new addition to family - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

WTOL 11 reporter welcomes new addition to family

WTOL News 11 is welcoming a new member to the extended family.

Avery Kathleen Monk was born on Saturday morning.

WTOL 11 reporter Jonathan Monk, his wife Carey and Avery’s older brothers Caleb and Ethan are back home.

Avery weighed seven pounds and one ounce when she was born.

Congratulations Jon and Carey!

