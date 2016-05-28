Annual Memorial Day Parade celebrates veterans in the Glass City

American pride and veteran appreciation was beaming in the Glass City during the annual Memorial Day Parade Saturday.

The parade began at 10 a.m. and was followed with a ceremony commemorating veterans at the Civic Center Mall and War Memorials.

Major George Gordy of the Marine Corps Reserve’s Weapons Company 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, of Perrysburg served as the parade’s grand marshal.

People of all ages enjoyed the festivities and showed their appreciation for veterans’ service.

“It's important to remember all of the veterans that passed in all the wars and to bring the children and remind them of what's going on here too. They're young. They don't know, so I just thought it was important to come down,” said Laurie Fisher who brought two of her grandchildren with her.

Fisher works with war veterans who still suffer from the ailments they incurred from the decade old wars.

“Many of them don’t want to talk about it. They appreciate that we’re thanking them, but they don’t really want to talk about it,” she said.

Ray Schlagheck, a Vietnam veteran, also understands the plight of these veterans. He works with them too and sees cases of homelessness, post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental and physical illnesses.

“Everyone has to be made aware of their needs, and being able to take care of them means a tremendous amount to me,” he said.

In addition to veterans, many high school bands, cheer squads and dance teams participated in the parade.

And the American pride transcended through all of them.

