Man indicted for voluntary manslaughter in shooting death of eas - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man indicted for voluntary manslaughter in shooting death of east Toledo man

By Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
Connect
(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A local man was indicted Thursday by a grand jury after police say he shot and killed a man in east Toledo. 

Ramero Ramirez was not charged with murder, but voluntary manslaughter. 

Police say Ramirez shot Dale DeLauter, 62, back in April on Starr Avenue

At the time detectives were investigating the shooting death as a case of self-defense rather than a murder. 

Police say a crowd leaving a bowling alley across the street began arguing with DeLauter, which is when shots were fired.

Family of Delauter say the group of men were harassing his girlfriend while the couple was outside of their home.

The charge of voluntary manslaughter is a felony of the first degree. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly