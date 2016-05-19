Man indicted for voluntary manslaughter in shooting death of east Toledo man

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A local man was indicted Thursday by a grand jury after police say he shot and killed a man in east Toledo.

Ramero Ramirez was not charged with murder, but voluntary manslaughter.

Police say Ramirez shot Dale DeLauter, 62, back in April on Starr Avenue.

At the time detectives were investigating the shooting death as a case of self-defense rather than a murder.

Police say a crowd leaving a bowling alley across the street began arguing with DeLauter, which is when shots were fired.

Family of Delauter say the group of men were harassing his girlfriend while the couple was outside of their home.

The charge of voluntary manslaughter is a felony of the first degree.

