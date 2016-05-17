Ohio hunters bagged more wild turkeys this spring

Ohio hunters bagged slightly more wild turkeys this spring than during the season last year.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says hunters checked 16,229 birds during the four weeks of the 2016 wild turkey season, compared to 16,049 birds in 2015.

Young hunters checked 1,564 birds during the 2016 youth season, compared to 1,589 in 2015.

Ohio's 2016 spring wild turkey season was open April 18 through last Sunday. Youth season was April 16-17.

The state says around 65,000 hunters participated. They could use shotguns or archery equipment, but were barred from using bait, electronic calling devices or live decoys.

