Toledo woman accused of cutting man's scrotum behind bars - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo woman accused of cutting man's scrotum behind bars

Jamesha Brown (Source: Toledo Police Department) Jamesha Brown (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo woman is now behind bars after police say she cut a man’s scrotum. 

Jamesha Brown, 23, is now charged with felonious assault. Police say she got into an argument with the father of her children Monday.

According to police, Brown pushed the victim onto the bed and bit his back. She then grabbed his genitalia, cutting his scrotum with her fingernails.

Police say the victim did require several stitches.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly