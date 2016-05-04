What's next for Governor John Kasich following campaign dropout? - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

What's next for Governor John Kasich following campaign dropout?

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(WTOL) -

Ohio Governor John Kasich threw in the towel after a lengthy run to win the GOP nomination. 

He gave his submission speech Wednesday evening. 

"It really wasn't the year for him. He may have said it best when he said his message wasn't sexy and it didn't fit well into a soundbite," said Associate Political Science Professor at Bowling Green State University Dr. Melissa Miller. 

After watching the speech, the professor said she was a little surprised by his comments. 

"I was a bit surprised that he really didn't remark on the campaign itself. He didn't remark on any of the competition, he didn't say anything about Donald Trump in particular, but maybe it's too soon," said Dr. Miller. 

Like Ted Cruz, Governor Kasich did not endorse front runner Donald Trump during his withdrawal speech. 

Dr. Miller says there could be some reluctance on Kasich's part to align with or support Trump. 

"Some observers are wondering whether establishment politicians like a John Kasich will want to link themselves so closely with Donald Trump. A real outsider candidate, who's own future is very uncertain," said Dr. Miller. 

She says that mindset could play a big a role in the possibility of a vice presidential spot. 

A spot that Kasich may or may not accept. 

"Honestly hard to get inside John Kasich's head to know whether he would accept that. But I will say this, Donald Trump, could do worse than to put John Kasich on the ticket with him," said Dr. Miller. 

Kasich has already said he's not interested in being a VP, but that could change. 

Dr. Miller pointed out that Kasich is authentic, likeable, and well known. A move that could help someone like Donald Trump. 
Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:31:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly