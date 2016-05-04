What's next for Governor John Kasich following campaign dropout?

Ohio Governor John Kasich threw in the towel after a lengthy run to win the GOP nomination.

He gave his submission speech Wednesday evening.

"It really wasn't the year for him. He may have said it best when he said his message wasn't sexy and it didn't fit well into a soundbite," said Associate Political Science Professor at Bowling Green State University Dr. Melissa Miller.

After watching the speech, the professor said she was a little surprised by his comments.

"I was a bit surprised that he really didn't remark on the campaign itself. He didn't remark on any of the competition, he didn't say anything about Donald Trump in particular, but maybe it's too soon," said Dr. Miller.

Like Ted Cruz, Governor Kasich did not endorse front runner Donald Trump during his withdrawal speech.

Dr. Miller says there could be some reluctance on Kasich's part to align with or support Trump.

"Some observers are wondering whether establishment politicians like a John Kasich will want to link themselves so closely with Donald Trump. A real outsider candidate, who's own future is very uncertain," said Dr. Miller.

She says that mindset could play a big a role in the possibility of a vice presidential spot.

A spot that Kasich may or may not accept.

"Honestly hard to get inside John Kasich's head to know whether he would accept that. But I will say this, Donald Trump, could do worse than to put John Kasich on the ticket with him," said Dr. Miller.

Kasich has already said he's not interested in being a VP, but that could change.

Dr. Miller pointed out that Kasich is authentic, likeable, and well known. A move that could help someone like Donald Trump.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.