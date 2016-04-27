Oregon police look for owners of 3 dogs found on side of the road

The Oregon Police Department needs your help in finding the owners of these little fur balls.

On Wednesday, Oregon police posted pictures of the pups on their Facebook page.

Police say the three dogs were found wandering around the 4900 block of Corduroy Road.

Police are asking if you know who they belong to to give them a call.

