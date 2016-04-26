Toledo hospital system changes name and logo to Mercy Health - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo hospital system changes name and logo to Mercy Health

By Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
Mercy changes name and logo to Mercy Health (Source: WTOL) Mercy changes name and logo to Mercy Health (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

One of Toledo's hospital systems announced a big change Tuesday.

Mercy has changed their name to Mercy Health.

They say the name change is symbolic of what they have become.  

Mercy has been around for over 160 years. While their mission has always remained the same, the hospital system has evolved and provides more services now than ever before. And its name change and new blue and green logo reflects that.

“Today it’s not only about hospitals, but it’s helping people to stay healthy throughout their life,” said Sister Dorothy Thum. “Even when they leave the hospital, what’s going to happen to them in the community, how are they going to stay healthy?”  

So far, the sign outside of St Vincent's Hospital has been changed and any new facilities will have the new name and logo.

Mercy Health hopes to change all its facilities signs in the next six months to a year.   

    •   
