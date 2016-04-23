Person taken to hospital after being hit by car in west Toledo

A person had to be taken to the hospital on Saturday morning after being hit by a car in west Toledo.

Toledo Police say Brooke Mueller, 40, of Toledo, was driving west on Sylvania Ave. near Doty around 8 a.m. when her car struck a person that was crossing the street.

The victim was taken to Toledo Hospital and remains unidentified at this time.

