Police look for three men wanted for Springfield Twp. break-ins

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Detectives in Springfield Township are trying to identify the three men captured on a home surveillance video trying to break-in.

The video was released to WTOL 11 by the homeowner, who wants to remain anonymous. She says they bought the equipment a week ago because of some issues in their neighborhood, and says it was $200 well spent.

The attempted breaking and entering happened Wednesday at Heatherrow Village on Garden Road. According the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, there were two attempted break-ins and one burglary. No one has been injured in any of the incidents.

“Not a lot of us slept well, you know, a lot of us, we slept with our guns loaded,” said one concerned resident. "They've been targeting us when we're at work... We're working and doing everything we can to get by and these guys are exploiting while we're at work to target our homes and rob us."

Witnesses have reported seeing a white Dodge Intrepid with several suspicious males.

Homeowners have put up a $300 cash reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

If you have any information, call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111.

The faces of the men are blurred because police believe they may be under age.

Tune into WTOL 11 at 5 for more.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.