UTMC CEO, executive vice president of UT steps down

The University of Toledo announced to its faculty and students Tuesday Dave Morlock's decision to step down as CEO of UTMC and executive vice president of UT.

The decision will be effective June 1, as Morlock transitions to a new career in investment banking based out of New York City.

In a letter to staff and students UT President Dr. Sharon Gaber said quote:

"Under Dave’s leadership, UTMC’s patient care quality, patient satisfaction, market share and finances have improved significantly. Additionally, Dave has aligned UTMC well for success indicated by next year’s financial and patient measures... Our core mission of providing outstanding patient care and a superior patient experience remains as important as ever."

Serving as interim CEO will be Dan Barbee. He will report to Dr. Christopher Cooper, executive vice president for clinical affairs and dean of the College of Medicine.

In Morlock absents, Greg Hawkins will also be taking on a larger role at UTMC and with the implementation of its affiliation agreement with ProMedica.

A national search will be conducted in the coming month for a permanent CEO.

