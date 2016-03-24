Exhumation date set for body of Dana Rosendale in Russell Adkins - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Exhumation date set for body of Dana Rosendale in Russell Adkins pretrial

Russell Adkins (Source: WTOL) Russell Adkins (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Russell Adkins was in court again Thursday afternoon for another pretrial hearing. 

He's the man accused of the murder of Dana Rosendale in 1982. He's already been on trial once, which resulted in a hung jury. 

An exhumation date for Dana Rosendale's body has been set, and both sides will have their experts examine their findings before going back to court in April for another pretrial. 

This will be the second time Rosendale's body is exhumed.

A hung jury in the first trial resulted in the prosecution agreeing to try again. 

Experts for the defense and prosecution who will be called during the next trial have been identified, and the defense is adding one more. 

The exhumation is something both sides feel needs to be done in order to proceed. 

“Our expert would like to physically, although the photographs he said were very well done, he would like to have that opportunity to physically look at the skull and the body, as would defense counsel, and so we are making those arrangements,” said Gwen Howe-Gebers of the Wood County Prosecutors Office. 

Adkins will be back for that next pretrial on April 28.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly