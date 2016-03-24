Exhumation date set for body of Dana Rosendale in Russell Adkins pretrial

Russell Adkins was in court again Thursday afternoon for another pretrial hearing.

He's the man accused of the murder of Dana Rosendale in 1982. He's already been on trial once, which resulted in a hung jury.

An exhumation date for Dana Rosendale's body has been set, and both sides will have their experts examine their findings before going back to court in April for another pretrial.

This will be the second time Rosendale's body is exhumed.

A hung jury in the first trial resulted in the prosecution agreeing to try again.

Experts for the defense and prosecution who will be called during the next trial have been identified, and the defense is adding one more.

The exhumation is something both sides feel needs to be done in order to proceed.

“Our expert would like to physically, although the photographs he said were very well done, he would like to have that opportunity to physically look at the skull and the body, as would defense counsel, and so we are making those arrangements,” said Gwen Howe-Gebers of the Wood County Prosecutors Office.

Adkins will be back for that next pretrial on April 28.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.