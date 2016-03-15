Thief breaks in, steals meat from 'Helping Hands of St. Louis'

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A local charity is ripped off and now they are left to replace food they relied on to feed the poor in our area.

Helping Hands of St. Louis is a charity that works on a shoestring budget and any loss is devastating.

A break in happened over the weekend at the soup kitchen. The thief got away with over $600 worth of meat, including burgers and hot dogs Helping Hands had just purchased to cook for the people they serve.

"I just bought a thousand dollars of stuff and then they took it. He's looking right at the camera and he just hanks this handle and breaks it off with the lock and everything,” said Paul Cook of Helping Hands.

Besides the lost meat, the charity had to replace locks on the cooler and door to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

"By the end of the day we should be beefed up better. You think you're safe and then if they are going to want to get in they will get in I don’t care what you do,” said Cook.

If you are interested in helping the soup kitchen, you can drop off your donation Monday through Friday, between 9 A.M. and 3 P.M., at 443 6th Street in East Toledo.

