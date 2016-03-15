Thief breaks in, steals meat from 'Helping Hands of St. Louis' - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Thief breaks in, steals meat from 'Helping Hands of St. Louis'

Reporting by Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A local charity is ripped off and now they are left to replace food they relied on to feed the poor in our area. 

Helping Hands of St. Louis is a charity that works on a shoestring budget and any loss is devastating. 

A break in happened over the weekend at the soup kitchen. The thief got away with over $600 worth of meat, including burgers and hot dogs Helping Hands had just purchased to cook for the people they serve. 

"I just bought a thousand dollars of stuff and then they took it. He's looking right at the camera and he just hanks this handle and breaks it off with the lock and everything,” said Paul Cook of Helping Hands. 

Besides the lost meat, the charity had to replace locks on the cooler and door to make sure this doesn’t happen again. 

"By the end of the day we should be beefed up better. You think you're safe and then if they are going to want to get in they will get in I don’t care what you do,” said Cook. 

If you are interested in helping the soup kitchen, you can drop off your donation Monday through Friday, between 9 A.M. and 3 P.M., at 443 6th Street in East Toledo.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly