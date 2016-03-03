Gas prices contributing to rise in auto insurance

Next time you renew or change your auto insurance policy, take a second glance at the price. Experts say it's getting more expensive to drive in Ohio, but you may be surprised by some of the reasons why.

According to the Ohio Insurance Institute, the state's average auto insurance premium went up 3.3 percent last year over 2014.

"When you look at it in dollars and cents, we're looking at about two dollars a month, on average, as far as an increase," said Mary Bonelli, with the Ohio Insurance Institute.

The numbers show that's the largest jump since 2013. While from 2005 to 2009, the average premium actually went down.

Despite the increase, Bonelli says Ohio is still quite affordable when it comes to auto insurance.

"In fact, we have the twelfth lowest expenditure on auto insurance premiums in the country," said Bonelli.

She says the number and severity of crashes, increasing repair costs, increasing medical expenses, and weather are all contributing to the bump, as well as one factor you may not expect.

"The cost of gasoline has gone down significantly, and as a result of that, it's more attractive to get in your car and run errands," said Bonelli.

In turn, more drivers on the road, which can translate to more risk for insurance companies.

She says all these factor are out of the hands of the driver.

So will this trend continue? Bonelli says yes, but it will vary person to person.

"It depends on your company, your personal driving record, the car you choose, your credit score, if your taking advantage of other types of discounts. So your increases could really vary dramatically," said Bonelli.

Despite those increases, not everyone will see a change in their premiums.

