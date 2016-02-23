State looks to re-exhume Dana Rosendale's body in Adkins trial

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

On September 5, 1982, Dana Rosendale, a brand new mother and Owens Community College student, was out with her best friend Roxy Pelow the night she sustained fatal injuries.

On Tuesday, Russell Adkins went before a judge once again for another pre-trial hearing. He's accused of killing Dana Rosendale back in 1982.

After a mistrial back in January, both the prosecution and the defense in the case have started going over what things they'll bring to the table the second time around.

Before the last trial, the defense filed a motion to exhume Rosendale's body for a second time and that motion was denied. But Tuesday, both sides agreed that this time it's necessary moving forward.

"We went back and looked at the strengths and weaknesses of our case that resulted in a hung jury and determined that of the things that we have versus the things that are missing from 1982, the body of Dana Rosendale is one of the things that we have access to. So anything to help the jury decide one way or the other, we're going to provide it," said Wood County prosecutor Paul Dobson.

The next pretrial hearing, before a trial date is scheduled, will be on March 24. That gives both sides the time to have the body exhumed with their experts present.

