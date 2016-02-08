David Broadway Salon closes up shop, empties store

It was open one day and gone the next. Now everything inside the former David Broadway Salon on Central Avenue has been sold off. WTOL 11 was there as the building was emptied out.

Some left empty handed, but most had their hands full, loading up their vehicles with everything a salon could possibly offer.

Jill Schumm came from Tiffin where she does hair.

“I just came to see what kind of products and stuff. I got a couple boxes of good used products,” said Schumm.

There were some serious people at the auction, with their trucks and trailers, loading up stuff like a crystal chandelier valued at $40,000 and lots of leather chairs and tables. All the stuff that had to be moved the same day.

The David Broadway Salon and Spa closed abruptly last month, leaving stylists out of jobs. Something Schumm could only imagine.

“I don't exactly know what happened with the salon, but, I mean, I love where I work and I can't imagine if I the doors were closed and I couldn't go to work that day,” said Schumm.

Customers with gift cards were also left feeling ripped off. But Salon 308 in Maumee is luckily honoring those gift cards.

“If that would have happened to me, I just would want somebody to do the same,” said Annie Helbert,

