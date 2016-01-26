UT starts fundraiser for burn victim Janelle Noe

WTOL 11 first told you about a UT student who was severely burned at a party back on Jan. 15.

Right now, we're told the 20-year-old Janelle Noe is making progress.

Janelle's coach and teammates say she's walking and starting physical therapy.

"When you coach, especially in college, you're not just coaching a sport you're coaching people and lives and anything that touches or affects them, touches and affects you," said Janelle's coach Lihn Nguyen.

That's been Coach Nguyen's mindset ever since he got the call that one of his athletes had been in an accident that left her with 2nd and 3rd degrees burn and landed her at St. Vincent's hospital.

Since then Nguyen, along with Janelle's teammates have been visiting her daily. They say even though Janelle's endured a tragic event, her positive outlook hasn't faltered.

"When I see her every day I'm like 'woah this is so hard and tough to be on the outside looking in,' but it's even harder to be in her shoes. She's more positive than probably a lot of people just coming in and saying hi," said Janelle's teammate Marissa Rossetti.

"The one person you feel like needs inspired and uplifted is actually the one inspiring you," said Nguyen.

And as she makes progress, the Rocket community is helping her with medical costs.

The UT Athletics Department got clearance from the NCAA to start a new fundraiser. It's called the Janelle Noe Recovery Fund and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to help Janelle and her family with medical costs.

But the fundraiser is not only collecting donations, they are also selling t-shirts designed by Janelle's teammates.

"The t-shirts really just stand for just her strength, her tenacity, everything that she stands for. I think they're really meaningful," said Rossetti.

And just like their team has become family - they hope the outpouring of the Toledo community continues their support as well.

"The best thing about this team is it's a family, it really is. And Toledo, the way the community supports us, we just want them to show support for this one specific Rocket in her time of need," said Nguyen.

And, of course, her teammates want to make sure they give Janelle a shout out.

"I just want to say thank you for being my best friend, for all the memories we've made, you're so strong and tough and keep going strong," Rossetti said.

T-shirts can be bought at Tuesday's UT men's basketball game or at both of the Rocky's Locker locations - Savage Arena and Franklin Park Mall.

Checks with Janelle Noe Recovery Fund in the memo can also be sent to the University of Toledo Athletics.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.