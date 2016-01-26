Restaurant Ratings: Wing shop tops list of violations

Restaurants around Lucas and Wood counties were hit with a number of violations during recent Health Department inspections. Here are a few that had the most violations, plus a couple that got perfect scores.

The Wing Station on Secor racked up 18 violations this week. An inspector says food was not at the proper temperature, the hand-washing sink was out of order and dirty containers were found.

Yang's Gourmet House on Heatherdowns had 12 violations. An employee was seen not washing their hands, food was not protected from contamination and was not held at the proper temperature.

Mr. Spot's on N. Main St. in Bowling Green has 10 violations, including food not date-marked, no sanitizer was found and an employee was seen without their hair restrained.

Arturo's Fritz And Alfredo's on S. McCord Road in Holland had seven violations, with one corrected during inspection. There an inspector says food was not protected from contamination, held at the proper temperature and not date-marked.

Firehouse Subs on Monroe St. had no violations. The facility was clean and well maintained

The Kroger on Orchard Centre Drive in Holland also had no violations. Problems from their last inspection had been fixed.

