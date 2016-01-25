Perrysburg City Schools holds first meeting on new intermediate school

Parents attended the first of several informational meetings on Perrysburg's new fifth through sixth grade school Monday.

The initial meeting was at Fort Meigs Elementary School. There parents had the chance to check out renderings of the new school, which includes open floor plans, the latest technology and outdoor learning spaces.

Scott Best is the current Principal of Fort Meigs and hosted the meeting. Soon he will be the principal of the new fifth and sixth grade school. He says this new building is necessary.

"Currently, three out of four elementary schools have portable classrooms where our fifth grade students are currently located. And over at the junior high building, we have 1200 students," said Best.

The overcrowding is one issue, but Best says there are other reasons that helped lead to a new fifth and sixth grade building.

"It really takes two grade levels that are pretty close in their development and were able to put them together and tailor their instruction based around their specific needs," said Best.

According to Best, student schedules will be a blend between the elementary and junior high levels.

Meantime, parents who attended the meeting felt good about the presentation.

"I come from an education background and I understand how well the things that they're planning are going to work," said parent Kim Helms.

Though some did share concerns about the schools location, which will be near the intersection of Roachton and Hull Prairie Roads.

"The current infrastructure and roads are not ready to handle the traffic that it's going to get, so I guess we'll see how that is going to come and play out," said parent Karen Slawinski.

The school is scheduled to open in August of 2017.

More meetings on the new school are scheduled as follows:

Frank Elementary Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Toth Elementary Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Woodland Elementary Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 2 at the district’s administrative offices at the Commodore Building at 6:30 p.m.

