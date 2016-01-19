City of Toledo authorities talk about protecting Toledo's water supply

The lead water crisis in Flint, Michigan has people and leaders jittery around the country and in Toledo.

City of Toledo Plant Administrator at the Collins Park Water Treatment Andy McClure says the chances of a lead water crisis happening in Toledo are slim because of the treatment Toledo’s water receives beginning at the river and ending when it reaches Toledo homes. McClure also stated that most of the lead concern comes from the pipes inside older homes.



"We maintain a high pH and some alkalinity and we maintain chemicals that are supposed to coat the inside of that pipe and to keep contact between the water and lead fittings or any lead that's in the plumbing," said McClure. "The testing for lead targets those older homes."

Although the lead levels are low, the city conducts regular testing and is required to report the results by the EPA twice per year.

In a press release from the city, the process used to prevent lead and copper from entering the distribution system is broken down.

Small amounts of orthophosphate and polyphosphates are fed into the supply to minimize corrosion while stabilizing water quality. This creates a protective coating along the pipes and prevents them from leaching harmful materials.

Regulations made by the EPA in 1991 requires all water treatment plants to monitor drinking water and sets limits for the amount of concentration levels that would warrant immediate notification - if copper concentrations exceed 1.3 ppb or 15 ppb is exceeded in concentrations of lead in 10 percent of customer taps.

If the action levels exceed these amounts, the system is required to inform the public and may even have to replace lines under their control.

For neighbors who are still worried about lead levels in their homes, McClure shares some basic tips.

“Anyone who lives in an old house and is concerned, just flush the water…you're clearing the water into the house. One thing to check is a temperature change because the water in the main is going to be much cooler than the water in your house.”

