Bikes assembled by inmates are delivered to foster children for Christmas

Some unlikely elves are responsible for making Christmas dreams come true this year.

Prisoners at the Toledo Correctional Institution assembled 100 bikes to donate to children in foster care.

The bikes are being delivered Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Sixty-five of the bikes will be distributed in Lucas County and the remainder will be split between surrounding counties like: Wood, Hancock, Fulton and Sandusky.

Inmates who have worked on these gifts say it is really rewarding to help change the lives of these children during the holiday season.

