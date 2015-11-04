Deer crashes through Findlay restaurant window

A Findlay restaurant had an unexpected visitor Tuesday night: A deer jumped through a glass window and into the Tokyo Steakhouse as employees were closing up for the night.

Emily Anderson is a bartender at the restaurant. She says her coworkers described the incident as complete chaos.

"It was like pandemonium! I came in and she was like, ‘Did you see the video?’" Anderson said.

Security cameras were rolling as the buck came crashing in. Employees say they heard a loud noise and ran to the office, afraid they were about to be robbed.

The video shows the deer walking around the dining room and making his way toward the kitchen. He then jumped though another glass window and into the attached mall.

Mall management says the buck damaged more windows and displays as he made his way through the building.

He eventually escaped through a door police had opened for him.

“It’s pretty crazy, just because we are in the middle of town!” said Tawney Warren, assistant manager at the Tokyo Steakhouse. “I mean, Tiffin Avenue is one of the most busy streets in Findlay, so I don’t know why a deer that size would have even been in this place.”

Employees say they don't expect their security cameras to ever capture a guest like this again.

