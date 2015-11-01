Driver of Porsche flees the scene of two accidents

A picture of the Porsche that was left when the driver fled the scene of the last accident

The driver of a Porsche involved in two accidents is on the run.

Both accidents were reported early Sunday morning.

Police arrived on the scene at Lewis Avenue and said the driver side swiped a car before driving off.

The driver then slammed into the back of a truck at The Other Side Bar & Bistro causing the wheels to spin on the Porsche.

The passenger in the Porsche and the two people inside the truck suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police are currently working to locate the individual who fled the scene of both accidents.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.