Bradner man charged with attempted murder after police say he assaulted man with hammer in Clyde

A man has been charged with attempted murder after police say an officer witnessed him assaulting a man with a hammer in Clyde.

Clyde police say Officer Erik Kessler was on patrol when he saw the assault take place on Railroad Street near Main. As soon as he responded, the suspect, later identified at 36-year-old Mickey J. Spaulding from Bradner, Ohio, took off, heading northbound on Main.

Officer Kessler stayed on the scene with the victim, identified as 32-year-old James W. Pollard Jr., who suffered severe injuries to the head and was later transported to Bellevue Hospital. He was then transferred to the University of Toledo Medical center via Life Flight.

Spaulding was pulled over and questioned on McPherson Hwy. He was then charges with attempted murder and transported to the Sandusky County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

The victims condition is unknown at this time.

