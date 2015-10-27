UTMC dietitian not shocked by WHO's claim that processed meats and red meat cause cancer

A new report from the World Health Organization says eating processed meat causes cancer and that red meat probably does too.

World cancer researchers say people who fill up on processed foods, like bacon, sausage and hot dogs, face a real risk of colon, stomach and other cancers.

Dietitian Kristi Mason with UTMC says this report did not come as a shock to her because processed meat does not have a lot of nutritional benefit.

"It's habits over a lifetime that are going to make the most difference," she says. "So, if someone wants to have a slice of bacon on a BLT, I'd say have it every now and then. But, the main part of someone's diet should be plant based with lean meats."

The new report also says grilling, pan frying or cooking red meat at high temperatures produces the highest amounts of chemicals suspected to cause cancer.

To be proactive, Mason recommends a healthy diet accompanied by exercise.

