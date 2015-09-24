Alden Hirschfeld's hard work in the off-season will soon pay off

Hockey season is right around the corner. The off-season is winding down and the hard work that Alden Hirschfeld has put in during the summer will soon pay off.

"It's super important to take care of your body in the off-season and then obviously train and develop that explosiveness and strength for the upcoming season. Taking care of your body and training in the summer is just as important as the on-ice part," says Hirschfeld.

Again this year, Hirschfeld will likely be playing plenty in both Grand Rapids and Toledo. For some, that would be a difficult task, but for Hirschfeld, he keeps

a positive attitude.

"Keep your confidence up, work hard, just do the best you can do. Every day show up to the rink ready to go. Just go in there saying you're gonna be the hardest worker and let the rest take care of itself," said Hirschfeld.

Hirschfeld has been training with Dan Jones at EAO Sports in Sylvania. He's been put through rigorous off-season training in hopes that he will be able to take the next step in his career. No matter where that may be.

"Ya know, either way, it's gonna be a fun season. Whether it's here or there, I'm assuming it's gonna be back and forth a little bit. But, it's exciting. I'm from Toledo, I enjoy it here. I enjoy the fans, the support, the community. This is kinda my hometown, where I grew up, my wife's from here. My daughter, we just bought a house in Sylvania. So, it's all positive, so we're looking forward to the season for sure," said Hirschfeld.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.