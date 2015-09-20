Ten new murals add color to downtown Toledo

Toledo is a more colorful city on today, because of a group of mural artists.



Ten new murals have just been completed on the sides of buildings in Downtown and Central Toledo.

You can find these murals in the 100 block of S. Huron near the Farmers Market.

The group 'Art Corner Toledo' coordinates the mural program.

Funding for them this year came from the city of Toledo and Lucas County.

Twenty local artists created the murals.

There are now thirty around the city.



"It gives us a reason to go to a place we wouldn't have gone to and it re-vitalizes and re-activates the space," said Rachel Richardson of Art Corner Toledo.



Area bicyclists took a five mile tour of the city murals on Sunday.

Follow Toledo News Now:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.