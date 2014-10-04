Music fills Glass Bowl at marching band competition - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Music fills Glass Bowl at marching band competition

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
The University of Toledo's Glass Bowl football stadium was turned into a day-long halftime show on Saturday.

The musical competition was sponsored by the group 'Music for All.'

It was one of eighteen events held across the country this fall.

Sixteen bands from Ohio, Indiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania participated.

Organizers say the competition promotes dedication and teamwork.

"Every night we spend three plus hours on rehearsal. Many times, I come in before or after practice to help prepare. It's a lot of work to get this done," said Tristan Isham of the Avon High School marching band.

Today's winner will move onto the national marching band finals.

