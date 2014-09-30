US Postal Service looking to hire in Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

US Postal Service looking to hire in Toledo

The United States Postal Service is hiring in Toledo. The USPS is now accepting applications for holiday seasonal positions at the Toledo Processing and Distribution Center.

Open positions include Postal Support Employee and Casual Mailhandler.

Interested applicants should created a profile at http://usps.com/careers, then fill out an online application.

Applications will be accepted until October 12.

