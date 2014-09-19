Arrest made after infant, parents pistol whipped during south Toledo robbery

A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin on Saturday after a citizen complained that people were possibly smoking marijuana outside of and unidentified people were coming and going from a residence.

A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin on Saturday after a citizen complained that people were possibly smoking marijuana outside of and unidentified people were coming and going from a residence.

Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.

Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.

Police say one person was injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay.

Police say one person was injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Byrne Rd.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Byrne Rd.

The suspect is currently being held at the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center.

An arrest has been made after a young couple and their baby were pistol whipped during a robbery earlier this week.

Toledo Police only told Toledo News Now's Michelle Zepeda that a teen was arrested Thursday night – before even the victims knew it had happened. Michelle went straight to the family to give them the news.

"It's a relief off my shoulders," said the father, Phillip. "I'm happy they got him. He deserves everything he gets for what he did to us."

Early Monday morning, the couple and their 6-month-old baby were walking to the store in south Toledo when they were approached by a pair of armed robbers. The suspects took the couple's cell phones, money, and even their clothes. Police say guns were drawn and the parents were struck. In a second attempt to hit the father, the attackers reportedly missed and hit the baby, who was being held by his father.

"I thought we were all gonna die," Phillip said. "And when he put the gun to my head, my heart dropped."

Police say they hadn't notified the victims when the arrest was made because although a warrant had been issued for the suspect, the lead detective didn't learn when he was actually picked up.

The 17-year-old suspect that was arrested is considered a juvenile, but the state is looking into whether he should be tried as an adult.

"Who hits a baby with a gun? That is very shocking," said Lucas County Juvenile Prosecutor Lori Olander. "So the state has to determine if we will certify this youth as an adult, considering the allegations, his age, and the offense."

The suspect is being charged with felonious assault and aggravated robbery. He has a criminal record that includes grand theft auto.

He was arraigned in court Friday morning and is scheduled to appear again on September 30.

Follow Toledo News Now: