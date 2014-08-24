Person Injured in Rollover Accident - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Person Injured in Rollover Accident

OAK HARBOR, OH (Toledo News Now) -

One person is recovering after a rollover accident in Ottawa County Sunday morning.

The accident in Oak Harbor happened just before 2:30 a.m. on West True Road at the railroad tracks, near State Route 590.

Details are limited.

The "Jaws of Life" had to be used to free the person, who was pinned in the car.

The person was transported by LifeFlight to a nearby hospital.

No word on their condition.

Powered by Frankly