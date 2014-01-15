Uncleared leaves in south Toledo could cause flooding - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Uncleared leaves in south Toledo could cause flooding

Reporting by Tim Miller, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

In many south Toledo neighborhoods, the problem isn't potholes or snow – it's leaves!

The 43614 zip code was toward the end of the city's leaf pickup schedule last fall, but winter storms came before the crews could get to all the streets. The leaves that were left near the curb have been pushed up into people's yards or, worse, into the storm drains.

City Councilman Rob Ludeman is worried the water-soaked and frozen leaves are clogging the drains, which could lead to flooding. He has asked the Collins administration for a plan on how to get the leaves cleaned up and the mayor says he's working on it, but they'll likely have to wait until the rest of the snow melts.

"How do we get them to the curb? How do they get them picked up so that the neighborhoods get what they expect?" Ludeman asked. "It is an assessed service, just like the snow removal is, but it has a huge impact that doesn't melt like snow does. It just stays there."

What should you do if you live on a street with leaves left behind? Ludeman says you can at least clear them away from the drains until city crews can get to them.

