Toledo police, FBI bust cocaine ring, 1 man wanted

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A two-year investigation into a drug ring in Toledo has ended with six arrests, according to Toledo Police.

The Toledo Police Department thanked the F.B.I. and Toledo Metro Drug Task Force on its Facebook page for the 11-count indictment that was recently unsealed.
 
Police say seven Toledo men face charges in connection to the cocaine drug ring, but one man is still wanted.

Police say Creston White, 60, is still on the loose. White is believed to be 6'1,'' weighing approximately 180 lbs. White has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on White's whereabouts is asked to contact Toledo Police by calling Crimestopper at 419-255-1111, or by send them a message through Facebook.

