43 plows working to clear Toledo streets - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

The snowfall is keeping Toledo street crews extremely busy. They're working through the holiday to clear the roads for drivers.

City crews have been working 12 hours on, 12 off since Monday because of this steady snowfall. Despite their constant plowing and treating of the roads, there is still a lot of snow on the pavement.

Any time it snows, the City of Toledo street crews focus first on the primary roadways. With this storm's steady-falling snow, it has been hard for crews to get to the lesser-traveled roads and residential streets. Now the city is calling in additional help to start targeting those streets.

"Due to the cold temperatures and looking at the forecast, we don't want a lot of buildup on the residential streets, so we're calling in contractors and sister divisions to start working this evening," said Dave Pratt with the city.

With a total of 43 plows on city streets Thursday, Pratt says all they can do is keep plowing the main routes.

"It definitely is a difficult event to try to take care of," Pratt said. "Salt just doesn't work very well at these temperatures. With temperatures dropping off, it's going to be even less effective, that's why you'll see our trucks out there. They should be 99 percent just plowing right now."

