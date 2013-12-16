Rossford council appoints new member - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Rossford council appoints new member

Reporting by Tim Miller, Reporter
Joseph Minarcin Joseph Minarcin
ROSSFORD, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The City of Rossford has a new council member after a former councilman unexpectedly passed away a few weeks ago.

Council members held a closed-door session Monday night to appoint the new member. Five candidates made their case at the beginning of the meeting. There was 90 minutes of questioning before council members voted to appoint Joseph Minarcin to fill the seat left by Chuck Duricek.

Duricek unexpectedly passed away on Thanksgiving while he was in Chicago.

Minarcin is retired from the 180th Fighter Wing and served on the Rossford School Board for 16 years, until 2009.

"It's a tragedy. Chuck was a great man," Minarcin said. "But, you know what, life has to go on and it's not easy to live with something like that, but here we are today."

Minarcin will be sworn in on Monday. Duricek's wife Pam also ran as a candidate, saying she wanted to fulfill her husband's dreams for the city.

