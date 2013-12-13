2014 Ohio fairs schedule now available - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

2014 Ohio fairs schedule now available

REYNOLDSBURG, OH (Press Release) -

Ohioans can start planning visits to all of their favorite fairs across the state. The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the official dates for the 2014 fair season, which includes Ohio's 94 county and independent fairs, as well as the Ohio State Fair.

The Paulding County Fair will kick off the 2014 fair season June 9 and the Fairfield County Fair will wrap up the season Oct. 11.

 

Find the full schedule here.

 

In addition to setting and approving the dates for the independent and county fairs, the department is responsible for helping to assure the safety of fair amusement rides, monitoring livestock shows to help assure honest competition, and coordinating animal health efforts with local veterinarians.

