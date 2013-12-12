Perrysburg students learn new tool to fight bullying

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Bullies plague almost every school, but in Perrysburg, students are learning new tools on how to stand up to them.





Toth Elementary School students are learning to speak up, be more tolerant and stop bullying.





"Even if you're just standing there doing nothing, you're still part of the problem. You're not making things any better for you and the bully," said Katelyn Petrie, a fourth grader.





Teachers meet with students once a week to check in and teach them the importance of empathy, as well as how to stand up for others in order to make sure they don't fall victim to bullies - or become one.





"If you're a bystander and you just watch, it makes the bully feel more powerful," said 9-year-old Maisy Stevenson.





During a special presentation, students learned bystanders control the situation, and now they know what to do.





"To go get an adult or stand up to that person," explained Zoey Ledyard.





Teachers say students are more aware of the problem and now they're speaking up.





"Try to make other people help you," said Katelyn.





Teachers want children to know school is a safe haven.





"[School is] secure and safe, and where the kids can come and learn. And know that their teachers and their peers are going to take care of them," said Adrienne Vaughan, a third-grade teacher.





It's a lesson that hasn't been lost on these bright-eyed students.