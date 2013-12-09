Walleye, Huntington Bank team up for coat drive - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Walleye, Huntington Bank team up for coat drive

The Toledo Walleye and Huntington Bank will again hold a coat drive at December hockey games this season.

Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used coats to Walleye home games on December 13 and 14. Collection bins will be located near the entrance to the Huntington Center.

The coats will be distributed to Toledo-area families in need by the Salvation Army.

For more information, or to buy tickets, visit http://www.toledowalleye.com/.

